Bartomeu will require to Rousaud and reshapes the directive of the Barcelona

BARCELONA — The Board of FC Barcelona met Monday and closed ranks around Josep Maria Bartomeu, who after to accept the resignation submitted last Thursday the vice-presidents Emili Rousaud, and Enrique Tombas, the secretary of the board, Maria Teixidor, and directors Silvio Elías, Josep Pont and Jordi Calsamiglia received the full support of the twelve managers who remain at your side.

The meeting served the president to check the fidelity of their companions, and make a common front against the accusations expressed by Rousaud. In this sense, the club issued a comprehensive press release in which it announced the decision to sue the former vice president “his serious and unfounded accusations in various interviews to the media.”

“The Barcelona (holds the note) you can not tolerate allegations that would do serious harm to the image of the institution. The criminal action shall be lodged in defense of the reputation of the club and its workers”. The club also, remember that the manifestations of Rousaud “were knowing to the existence in the course of an audit, which must end with this issue.”

Since the Board has taken the resignations of those who resigned of diverse way and as such has valued the silence with which some have reacted upon his departure, the message conciliator of others, and, individually, the attacks of Rousaud, whose accusations caused a great unrest among the officers, who supported unanimously the filing of the lawsuit against the ex vice-president of institutional.

In addition to announcing this lawsuit, the summit, held by videoconference, to be carried out changes decided by the president and that cause the ‘ascent’ of Jordi Moix, one of the leaders most trusted of Bartholomew, and that, until now vice president responsible for the Espai Barça, will add to the post the vice-presidency and economic heritage.

Pau Vilanova was appointed as vice president-institutional, a position he left Emili Rousaud, Marta Flat will occupy the position of Maria Teixidor as secretary of the Board of Directors and David Bellver was appointed as the new treasurer.

The remodeling carried out by Bartomeu, just a month after starting the alarm status and confinement cut off root every activity in the Barcelona, not the cause, of time, the appointment of new directors, although the president maintains his intention to incorporate in the next few days or weeks at least two members to overcome the 14 members necessary, according to the statutes of the club.

The remodeling of the Board of Directors has as its primary objective the completion of the Strategic Plan for 2015-2021, with the understanding essential to focus on these immediate challenges that need maximum consensus around the president, that in the immediate term focuses on fixing a plan to overcome the damage caused by the crisis of the coronavirus.