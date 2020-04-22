Baseball fans demand refund to the Big Leagues by COVID-19

The baseball of the Major Leaguethe commissioner Rob Manfred and the 30 teams have been sued by two fans of New York, who are calling for the reembolso charge and tickets for games they acquired for next season, whose start date is indefinite due to the epidemic of coronavirus or COVID-19.

As reported by The Universal, Matthew Ajzenman purchased a package partial-season for more than 20 games for the Mets; in so much that Susan Terry-Blazerwho said he purchased six tickets for a party on the 9th of may in the Yankee Stadium Boston court. Both filed the lawsuit in us District Court in Los Angeles.

“The fans of baseball have tickets that are expensive and useless for games that are not going to play and in the middle of a economic crisis” as stipulated in the demand. “Under the pretext of ‘postpone’ the games under the order, MLB, the teams and ticket sellers are refusing to return the money for the games that are not played as they were programmed —if they come to perform,” the report says.

Ajzenman was reported that the package the Mets cost 1,730 us $ and that he fulfilled the first payment to the team for 317 dollars last year. In the meantime, Terry-Bazer reported that paid 926 dollars Ticketmaster; I expected to bring his grandson to a game of the Yankee against the Red Sox. By his side, the Big Leagues, expect the medical indications and of the government and don’t know when they will start the season 2020.