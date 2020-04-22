Baseball : Jennifer Lopez and her fiance on the point of offering the team of the New York Mets ? – Latina

Although you say, the containment has given rise to many projects. In effect, Jennifer Lopez and her future husband Alex Rodriguez projeteraient to acquire the famous team of the New York Metsaccording to the about us site Variety. Last march, the former great sportsman 44-year-old had already mentioned the idea of buying the franchise of baseball on the set of the talk show Jimmy Fallon. “If the opportunity presents itself, I’ll reflect definitely on it and you could even buy it with me !”he then joked.

Things seem to be now accelerated. Variety, which cites a source close to the dossier, says that the one who was playing at the time with the New York Yankees, would try, with Jennifer Lopez, a partner bank JPMorgan Chase, to raise the funds necessary for this huge investment.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Retain JPMorgan to Raise Money for Food Bid (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/TJ78eeZoEB pic.twitter.com/qvsi67ouvE — Variety_TV (@Variety_TV) April 20, 2020

The family Wilpon, who currently owns the team of the New York Mets, had also recently announced its intention to sell it to the billionaire Steve Cohen for the modest sum of $ 2.6 billion before the negotiations do not end up in fail. If Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez did not want to comment on this information, none of the two has not denied a wish to acquire the team. Case to follow, so !