Basketball | Basket – NBA : LeBron James, Kobe Bryant… The great rant O’neal !

Basketball
Consultants on TNT, Shaquille O’neal and Charles Barkley had a spat in the air. The former glory of THE Lakers has not appreciated that it is not included in the top 10 of his colleague.
In the antennas of the TNT, Charles Barkley he has presented his top 10 best players of all time. A list that is not Shaquille O’neal. Upset, the former glory of the THE Lakers it was there in your rant. “I have a problem with your list, Chuck. I’m not in your Top 10 ! No matter what you smoke in Reno, you have to make it where I have “, let it go Shaquille O’nealbefore that Charles Barkley not to be answered.
“I’m not in your Top 10 ? This is a joke ?”
“I’ve never seen anyone like Shaq. Never. Shaq is the inner most dominant of the story, in my opinion. But, I have him behind Magic, Bird, LeBron or Kobe. He is not behind anyone. Shaq just happens then is 11, 12 or 13 “said Charles Barkley. However, this explanation is far from calm the Big Shaq. “Chuck, do you know ? I miss you, but I don’t want to discuss it with you. You have two options : when we will meet again you will have to face him (showing his fist, editor’s note), or to remove your clothes and jump in the lake, its river and its ocean, the expanse of water behind you hold your breath for 30 minutes. When I see you, you’re going to have my hands on it ! I’m not in your Top 10 ? This is a joke ? “the conclusion of Shaquille O’neal, in a statement reported by Basketball Session.