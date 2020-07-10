Basketball | Basket – NBA : LeBron James, Kobe Bryant… The great rant O’neal !

Basketball

Posted on July 10, 2020 at 17h35 by A. D.

Consultants on TNT, Shaquille O’neal and Charles Barkley had a spat in the air. The former glory of THE Lakers has not appreciated that it is not included in the top 10 of his colleague.

In the antennas of the TNT , Charles Barkley he has presented his top 10 best players of all time. A list that is not Shaquille O’neal. Upset, the former glory of the THE Lakers it was there in your rant. “I have a problem with your list, Chuck. I’m not in your Top 10 ! No matter what you smoke in Reno, you have to make it where I have “ , let it go Shaquille O’nealbefore that Charles Barkley not to be answered.

“I’m not in your Top 10 ? This is a joke ?”