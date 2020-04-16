Basketball : the five questions posed by the suspension of the Jeep Elite until September for the OLB

Faced with the impossibility of playing in front of the public until at least mid-July, and the significant uncertainties that existed about the possibility of a return of the us players in a context of pandemic Covid-19, the LNB decided to announce the judgment of the matches of professional basketball until the month of September.

So far, the League had always hammered his willingness to conduct the championships Jeep Elite and ProB if health conditions permit. This does not mean, however, that the season 2019-2020 is buried… The point in all five questions.

When the clubs will they be fixed on their fate ?

Four working groups are working now on the future of the championships on the side of the LNB. They involve players, coaches, presidents, and a member of the League. Their findings should be made next week, around the 23 April. It will be submitted to the steering committee of the league in the form of a synthesis. The proposals must then be passed in the general assembly before the end of the month.

What are the scenarios been considered ?

The world of basketball is really full of resources ! A multitude of scenarios (white season, a transformation to the Jeep Elite and ProB in two conferences geographic, cancellation of a portion of the season…) are currently being considered and nothing is yet decided.

The hypothesis of a fusion of the season 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 is, however, emphatically. It would be a matter of chucking the 9 days of Jeep Elite missing before the start of the next fiscal year to produce a ranking of 68 days. The postponement of the passage of a Jeep Elite to 16 clubs next season, programmed in the framework of the reform of the championships, it looks inevitable.

That will make the players under contract up to 30 June ?

Under contract until June 30, the basketball professionals for the time to partial unemployment. They continued to maintain physically at their place of containment in the context of a possible recovery before the summer. “This is more worth it to ask them to stay in shape“, grant Germain Castano, the coach orléanais, saddened but realistic in the face of the stop of the season.

How to prepare a resume in September ?

Building a workforce for the next season, regardless of the formula, requires, above all, to know the contours of a estimated budget. This is where the puzzle begins. Whether it’s private partners, grants, or rights to tv, clubs, basketball courts, like their counterparts in other professional disciplines, will be very likely to fall seriously the wing in terms of budget and payroll.

“The real problem, it is because we do not know at what point we are going to suffer from the situation “, is concerned about Germain Castano, coach orléanais. “All the players will be aware that we are heading towards a general reduction in budgets ? Without knowing the decisions of the League on economic matters, I do not see how we can move forward to propose a contract to a player for the moment, ” he continued. It will have to wait, at a minimum, the end of the month of April and the framework set by the LNB to consider negotiating arrivals.

That’s going to stay at the club ?

On the other hand, “we can start chat with the guys that we know “says the coach. “For the construction of the club, we would like to be able to continue to work in continuity “, recalls Didier Nourault, the chairman of the board.

After having reaffirmed this guideline, it confirms that it is already recognised that Germain Castano will always be at the helm of the team next year. “His assistant Thomas Drouot will normally be there too,” says Didier Nourault.

What will it be this desire for stability on the side of the players ? “We’re going to take our time, but we are going to discuss and make proposals to some “, replied the president without putting forward a name.

Brandon Jefferson and Miralem Halilovic will most certainly be one of those people, but as the coach expressed it recently, ” the competition the risk of being rude “. However, the economic uncertainty may make it less fierce. “It may be that Miralem will not receive the gold bridges that he would deserve “, inquired the coach orléanais.

Another unknown surrounding the retirement of Florent Pietrus. Arrived for a last challenge in January, the former international tricolor with the 230 selections extend-t-it is this last lease unfinished ? “It is 50-50 “, gave the World in The Team. “The ideal for me, if I were to continue, would be to stay in Orleans “, he went on. At the same time, his coach did not exclude the possibility of “her helping hand” for the next season.

DJ Strawberry, who will be 35 years old in June, can he shine as he did in 2020 it should be retained ? Review-t-on Giovan Oniangue express his aggressiveness or Gaylor Curier draw fire long-distance fools ? If it seemed to be released in the beginning of the season that Chris Evans would remain only one year in the Loiret, the context will be-t-he two parties to reconsider things ? The coming weeks will necessarily have their share of answers.

Jérôme Couton-Coudray