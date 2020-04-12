“Bastard !” Thomas Sotto embarrassed live by the “cheap shot” of a journalist to 13 hours of France 2 (VIDEO)

The joys of live… This Sunday, April 12th, Thomas Sotto was at the controls of the newspaper 13 hours on France 2. And he had a surprise and it was well upset when he was invited by the sports journalist Grégory Naboulet to join him on his plateau. A lack of being able to really talk about sports news, since all the competitions were suspended, the chronicler is interested in the challenges posed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo on social networks.

“It is a cheap shot, you will pay dearly”

After showing images of the famous footballer and his followers in train to build up muscles for the abs, Gregory Naboulet spoke about the possibilities of making bike racing virtual with champions of the little queen via a bike. And then he is interested to Roger Federer, including Thomas Sotto is a great admirer and to whom he devoted a book.

In these times of confinement, tennis player of switzerland has offered its fans hitting the ball against a wall, with a hat on the head. And among those who have risen to this challenge is a certain Thomas Sotto, as one could see on the images revealed to 13 hours by Grégory Naboulet. “Special Mention to the talented French, who wears a gorgeous headdress”, was launched, the most serious possible, to the sports editor, while the news anchor, embarrassed, broke out laughing.

“Bastard !”, is esclaffé Thomas Sotto, seeing to the antenna rigged up a hat with the effigy of the French cock,

