Batgirl & Robin & # 039; s Batgirl wants to remake the film

Alicia Silverstone wants a remake of the movie super-heroes, 1997 Batman & Robin and replay her role of Barbara Gordon alias Batgirl. Barbara Gordon was the niece of Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Gough) who comes to the aid of the vigilantes of Gotham, Bruce Wayne alias Batman (George Clooney) and Dick Grayson aka Robin (Chris O’donnell). While the film has received negative reviews from critics, Silverstone has enjoyed his time on the plateau with the distribution and would like to hand the black cloak.

In this film Batman, the niece of Alfred Barbara returns to Gotham to help take care of his uncle dying and, in doing so, she helps Batman and Robin with the threat of Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) and Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger). Although Silverstone has enjoyed his time filming, the result of the film has not met their expectations and the actress was criticized for her weight. In addition, he became the Batman movie the least profitable to date. Yet, Silverstone has a lot to say about his time with his friends at the casting.

In an interview with Collider, Silverstone explained that she liked to make his scenes with Gough and Thurman. The actress continued saying that she would like to play Batgirl. Silverstone said:

I mean, I loved all my scenes with Michael Gough. Michael Gough is a dream and I so much love this man. So, you know, being with him was amazing and charming. I’m trying to think what else I would be proud of. I mean, I like it when I do the fight scenes with Uma Thurman. It’s funny. But I would like to start all over again as a woman! [Laughs] I think it would be a lot better now.

This is not the first time that Silverstone says she wants to play Batgirl. In 2017, Silverstone stated that it would be a much better Batgirl today because it is older and his game has improved. In addition to missing her days Batgirl, the actress has also released a new film entitled ” Bad Therapy. After the release of Batman & Robin, Silverstone has continued to be a part of numerous television shows and films such as Miss Match, Braceface, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Long Haul.

At the time, the performance of Silverstone in Batman & Robin has received some ridicule, in the form of a Razzie Award, even if it has also touched a chord with children. She has won Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice for the actress, favorite movie. The children may have enjoyed his performance, but not the adults. The comment despite the mixed performance, Batgirl, the actress was still involved in many projects in his career.

There was no plan for a remake of Batman & Robin so far. The Dark Knight should play in a film solo, The Batman, the producer, Matt Reeves who went on to portray Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne. In addition, a film solo Batgirl is also in development at Warner Bros. After the negative reviews of the film of 1997, it is unlikely that a remake will happen, but Silverstone seems ready for a return as Batgirl if the chance came to take it back. Batman & Robin role.

