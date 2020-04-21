Batman : a new release date for the film with Robert Pattinson – News Ciné

Warner Bros. upsets turn release calendar and announced the new dates of his upcoming feature films. The Batman, the sequel to Shazam…

Warner Bros. just announced the change of release dates of its upcoming feature films. And The Batman with Robert Pattinson, supposed to come out on the 23rd of June 2021 is pushed back to the month of October 2021 (the 1st in the United States). The shooting of the film Matt Reeves, which was held in London, had been suspended last march due to the outbreak of Covid-19.















The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti and worn by Ezra Miller, is advanced, it will come out at the beginning of the month of June 2020 instead of June 29. Shazam 2, the sequel of the adventures of Billy Batson, ado, capable of becoming a super-hero adult when he utters the word “Shazam !” with Zachary Levi is pushed back several months. The film of David F. Sandberg to come out then in November 2022 at the place of the march 30, 2022. Wonder Woman 1984 is always announced at the August 12, 2020.

But the studio has not pushed back that the movies DC since, The Many Saints of Newark, the feature film prequel of Soprano will be released over the 4th of November, as previously announced, but in the month of march 2021. For its part, the biopic dedicated to Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann is moved for a month, so he spends from 6 October 2021 in the month of November.