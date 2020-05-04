Batman : Anna Kendrick in the role of Robin ?

This started as a joke during an interview and the more time passes, the more we are told that Anna Kendrick could actually join the DC universe Comics at the cinema. The young actress known primarily for her role in the franchise Pitch Perfect sharing currently the poster of the film Mr Wolff with Ben Affleck and as you can see in the video below, it has benefited from an interview given for MTV US to try to persuade the actor/director to engage in the role of Robin for the movie solo Batman. Today, it is on the account Instagram of another actor involved in the next adventure solo, man-bat, Joe Manganiello aka Deathstroke in Batman, as we find it. Anna poses with him and in the caption we read : “#Deathstroke and #Robin”. The actor does it confirm the arrival of the actress and the character ?

Anna Kendrick could very well lend his features to Carrie Kelly, one of the versions of Robin in the DC universe Comics. This is one of the more recent versions of the character and the fans of the Comics have been able to discover it at the age of 13 when Batman saves her from a gang mutant. The man bat becomes obviously his idol, and he decides to make her his new protégé and the lead after she has saved the lives… of Course Anna Kendrick was not 13 years, but it would be really cool for the role ! While Ben Affleck has recently announced the official title for Batman, we can’t wait to learn more about the cast ! Would you like that Anna Kendrick will join the film The Batman ?