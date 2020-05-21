BATMAN & BATWOMAN Flex Military Muscle in GOTHAM NIGHTS # 5

DC Digital First’s Batman: Gotham Nights # 5 start for a solid overview of action before its release digital on may 19.

Here is the description of two of the stories that make up its contents:

Story 1 – ” To save a friend from odds seemingly insurmountable odds, the detective, the dark knight must summon every ounce of his skill and his bravery! This tale is based on the true story of a specialist in the u.s. army Salvatore A. Giunta, who received the medal of Honor for his service in Afghanistan – the first soldier alive to receive this honor during the global war on terrorism. ”

Story 2 – ” Katherine Kane has worked hard to establish itself as one of the vigils, the most intelligent and the most intelligent of Gotham. But before being Batwoman, she was the youngest West Point – and when it is enlisted in a secret mission from the brigade XO, it will I need of each training that the army has given him! ”