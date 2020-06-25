“Batman Begins”, “Inception”… Fortnite will broadcast several films of Christopher Nolan

“Night Film” announced Epic Games, which will broadcast, on 26 June, three feature-length films must-sees in the filmography of Christopher Nolan.

In may of last year, Fortnite rocked the trailer for the upcoming film by Christopher Nolan, Tenetexpected in cinemas this 31st of July. Wednesday, June 24, the video game was announced to host a movie night dedicated to the american filmmaker. Gamers will have the opportunity to discover, or rediscover for some, Inception, Batman Begins and The Prestige.

On the other hand, in view of the distribution rights, the three films will not be available in the same countries. “Pay attention to the distribution rights in each country and different languages is complicated”says Epic Games in a press release relayed by IndieWire. For French players you can watch, this, June 26 at 7am and then at 19h, Batman Begins, the first installment of the trilogy of Nolan that delves into the beginnings of the Dark Knight. Gamers belgians and canadians will, on the other hand, view The Prestigesublime tower of magic worn by Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, whilstInception the activity of the evening gamers americans.

>> Also read : From the worst to the best, our top Batman at the cinema

A first novel test

“In the context of this first test, we wanted to help as many people as possible can be part of the experience Movie Night. (…) We believe that the idea of getting together with your friends and family to the Feast royal to watch a film that is both powerful and exciting, and we are looking at ways to increase the global participation in the future.” Also note that in addition to this film event innovative, Fortnite will give way to three sets of music with Diplo, as well as his two guests Young Thug and Noah Cyrus, who will join the Party royal at 3 o’clock in the morning.