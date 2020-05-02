Batman copy the armor of Iron Man

It is clear that Bruce Wayne and Tony Stark have some similarities, but the situation makes Batman Iron Man DC Comics.

Attention SPOILERS of the season 2, episode 5 Harley Quinn, Batman Back Man, which is now posted on the DC universe. Where the black knight pulls his own armor Iron manbecause it is physically very damaged and must use the technology of the highest level to be able to combat crime.

In the chapter “Batman Back Man”, we can see how Bruce Wayne wakes up after having been in a coma since the tower Joker collapsed on him. Your body has suffered from your previous state. The hero finds himself unable to do many simple tasks, to his frustration. During this time, Bruce learns the sorry state of Gotham, having been declared a no-man’s land, and divided by the Injustice League. However, Alfred Pennyworth encourages his old friend to rest and heal.

Lucius Fox, who has often collaborated in the creation of some of the devices the most well-known of Batman, created for Bruce armour titanium loaded weapons, including a rocket to the crotch. It also includes an artificial intelligence called Monica. While Lucius believes that the suit will help Bruce in a battle, Alfred refuses and hides instead of the armor. However, Bruce enters the room where Alfred sleeps deeply and steals his armor. After you have called the suit, he even steals in his body, forming a little like Iron Man.

From there, he begins to clean up the city and succeeds, at least for a time.

Batman confronts Bane, he can’t stop and the bad guy breaks his legs. However, instead of killing his old nemesis, Bane from the face of the Two Faces. Instead, more rogue of the Two Faces appear and trap the Dark Knight. Fortunately, before you can kill him, Alfred, appears alongside Barbara Gordon / Batgirl and they gave him life-saving. After this event, Bruce decides to take the time to recover, leaving Batgirl fight crime instead.

It is certainly not unusual for a super-hero to get a powerful, armor enhanced by the AI, but the series Harley Quinn seems to be really trying to give Batman his own version of the costume Iron Man. There are a lot of parallel hard to ignore.

However, this new armor is not enough to compensate for the real issue of Batman. Since you don’t let others help you. In this case, the suit does not make the man, his friends are doing it. It would be great to see this and that in a movie featuring Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), there was a armor Batman-style Iron Man.