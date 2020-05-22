Batman fans react to the BA of the Tenet !

Robert Pattinson figure in the last trailer of the Tenet. Batman fans were so freaked out ! Here is their reaction.

Hooray ! Here we are, finally ! Christopher Nolan has made her comeback with his film, Tenet. In the trailer of the trailer appears to be Robert Pattinson. Fans have therefore reacted to it ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Fans of Inception or The Dark Knight were waiting with great anticipation ! Christopher Nolan is once again present for a film so hoped for.

It is a Tenet ! And the trailer is already amazing. One thing is for sure ! This long film may be mind-boggling !

Well, the trailer is not very explanatory about the plot of the film, she has already done a lot to talk about ! And for good reason ! The casting has captured the attention of internet users.

First, the protagonist is played by John David Washington. And his friend in the film is none other than the famous Robert Pattinson. Well, yes ! You don’t dream-not !

And it would seem that he has a very important role ! Since it seems several times in the trailer. Something that is so freaking Batman fans !

Robert Pattinson : His fans have the eye !

As a reminder, Robert Pattinson has, therefore, been announced in the new reboot of Batman. People find both of these roles quite surprising.

The actor is, therefore, justified in admitting that while he was working on the film Tenet when he learned of the famous cast of Batman.

“This is so weird “has so said Robert Pattinson. ” I said to myself: What a coincidence what is happening. It is absolutely crazy. I talking about things to do with the Batsuit. And lo and behold, it happens. “

And the fans watch it all ! Looking at the trailer, they found similarities in the attitude of the character, the actor from Twilight and that of Bruce Wayne !

“Am I the only one to have noticed the irony of the part The Dark Knight followed by Robert Pattinson outgoing from the car to the way Bruce Wayne? “ has added a user.

Tags : robert pattinson – Robert Pattinson 2020 – Robert Pattinson news – Robert Pattinson trailer Tenet – Robert Pattinson’s Batman – Robert Pattinson fans – Robert Pattinson movie