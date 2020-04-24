Batman in the face of containment : where is the shooting of the film with Robert Pattinson ? – Actus Ciné

While the filming of its “Batman” is on a break from the 14 march because of the global epidemic of coronavirus, the director Matt Reeves has recently made the point on the production of the film.

Warner Bros.

Last march 14, in the image of all of the big hollywood productions, The Batman – new adaptation of the adventures of the Dark Knight – has been forced to suspend his filming in London to fight the global epidemic of sars coronavirus. Currently in a transitional period, until the production of his film starts again, the director Matt Reeves, notably known for having signed Cloverfield and the last two flaps of The Planet of the Apes – took the opportunity to make the point in micro Deadline.

“We are not officially in the course of assembly at this time. We shot a quarter of the film and I’ve made a few additions daily, looking at the taken, and what awaits us”, he declared, specifying that the sequence of events was still uncertain. Difficult to promise, for example, that the filming will continue in London, even though Reeves seems rather confident about it :

“It is much too early to say. I don’t imagine that we may not be able to finish the filming in london.”

Coronavirus and movies : the complete list of film shoots halted

One thing remains almost certain, however : the scenario cordoned off by Matt Reeves there will be no change in that period of confinement :

“It took me two years to work on this story, it is a black novel, a policeman, a very specific one that was really reflected by my partners and me”, has assured the director to Deadlinestating that the only changes he was considering, if necessary, were concerned more with the tone of the film, which according to him always evolve in the course of filming.

Finally, the only positive point to this confinement period, Matt Reeves will be able to (eventually) address sequences are the most important The Batman better prepared :

“With this kind of movies, you never get enough time to prepare, because they are so complex and so huge in so many ways. This also gives me a moment to reflect on the sequences, the more important that one must still turn, and the way in which I want to achieve.”

Waited in our rooms for the June 23, 2021, The Batman will bring together Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano.

