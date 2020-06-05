BATMAN: ROBERT PATTINSON’S BATMOBILE IS REVEALED THROUGH NEW IMAGES!

Earlier this year, the film The Batman revealed the first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in the costume of the dark knight. This was followed by the publication of the first visuals for the Batmobile, the iconic Batman vehicle. A racing car that is revealed again through a new series of visuals.

THE BATMAN’S BATMOBILE IS REVEALED AGAIN

While a trailer is still waiting on the side of Batman fans, here is the Batmobile from the movie The Batman by Matt Reeves has recently unveiled again on the canvas. These new images come directly from the site of Jeff Frost, creator of reduced models for the film. We, therefore, discover a miniature version of the vehicle, which obviously recalls the first pictures of the Batmobile presented at the beginning of the year.

A “muscle car” which has a slew of accessories, numerous neon lights dispatched here and there to the ram visible at the front. As for the engine, it is found in the rear and should propel a spray of flames, as the vehicle knows so well. A car is different from previous Batmobile interviews on screen, which is more like a customized version of an existing car, than a unique creation tailor-made for the dark knight.

Anyway, to discover this car on the screen, you will have to wait until September 29, 2021, all the same. By then, the film will no doubt have bombarded us with several trailers, allowing us to learn more about this reboot in which we will find Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, or even Colin Farrell.