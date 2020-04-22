Batman & Robin : amazing, the actress of Batgirl wants a remake – News Movie

Batman & Robin is a cult movie, at its expense, and Alicia Silverstone will not say no to a remake, despite the taunts she suffered at the time.

There are days when one is tired of looking at masterpieces, movies beautiful with dialogues and shots of extras. It is then that one pulls out his good old K7 and matt for the thousandth time Batman & Robin.

Released in 1997the film by Joel Schumacher crashed at the box office, with $ 107 million collected in the home (where the studios are larger margins) to 125 million invested ; fortunately, the international results have been a bit caught up in the disaster, for a worldwide total of 238 million. Considered to be the worst Batman never realized, this creation is not less become a point of reference… kitsch.

Schwarzenegger as Mister Freeze

The casting was, however, out of the mouth : Bruce Wayne was played by George Clooney, Mister Freeze by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robin by Chris O’donnell Poison Ivy by Uma Thurman, Alfred Pennyworth, from Michael Gough and Batgirl by Alicia Silverstone. The film won two Razzies Awardsa for Akiva Goldsman (worst screenplay) and one for the interpreter of Barbara Wilson aka Batgirl (worst supporting actress). The actress had been mocked for his weight, as the mode was already in the shots that have only skin and bones.

However, Alicia Silverstone keeps a great memory adventure Batman & Robin. In an interview with Colliderdedicated to the release of his film Bad Therapy on Gravitas Venture (17 April, he and harvest assessments, catastrophic), the actress has delivered on his experience as a 97 :

“I have shapes and curves, it serves to warm the hearts”

“I loved all my scenes with Michael Gough [Alfred Pennyworth, l’oncle de Batgirl, ndlr]. Michael Gough is a man of gold, I love it so much. So, you know, the sole fact of being with him, it was amazing and charming. I’m trying to think what I would be proud, otherwise. Yes would like, I like when I do the fight scenes with Uma Thurman. It’s funny. But I would like to remake this film, to be in his place to her ! [Rires] I think it would be a lot better now.”

Start from scratch, to become Poison Ivy, rather than Batgirl, aim for the Oscars rather than the Razzies ? The project is interesting, ambitious, bravache. In the meantime, the bide of Batman & Robin has allowed Christopher Nolan to take back the franchise and to show the best of its potential. With his trilogy initiated in 2005 by Batman Beginsthe director has unveiled the dark side of the hero… but the face funny will forever remain that of 1997.

Even the poster is funny