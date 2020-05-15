Batman : the choice of Robert Pattinson’s much maligned, fans were still all wrong ?

It’s always the same old same old…

At the end of last week, we learned that Robert Pattinson would probably be the next actor to embody the Dark Knight in the cinema. The info, even not official, immediately reacted to the fans who have expressed their discontent on social networks and via many online petitions that have sprung up in less time than it takes to the Batmobile to go from 0 to 100 km/h. A phenomenon fed by the resonance of the internet, where everyone can go his rant in a few clicks, but far from new. And, with the benefit of hindsight, it is constant that these loud screams have often been pushed for the wrong reasons.

The Batman : Robert Pattinson would be the new interpreter of the Black Knight



“Mr. Mom is Batman ?”

Flashback. At the end of the 1980s, Michael Keaton has chosen to portray Batman in the first adaptation of the super-heroes DC Comics with the movies made by Tim Burton. At the time, there was no internet. Fans of the Dark Knight offended by this casting (Keaton is best known for his roles in comedies) have recourse to good old method the old way : snail mail. The case is constantly hallucinating, Warner Bros receives a total of almost 50 000 letters and the Wall Street Journal devotes altogether a subject to the story !

Tim Burton, who directed Michael Keaton on Beetlejuiceis very satisfied with his choice. On the contrary, Bob Kane, creator of Batman, and the executive producer Michael Uslan, who speaks to the director : “it is a comedian, I mean, what are we going to put on the poster ? That Mr. Mom is Batman ?“. The producer John Peters, he believes hard as iron. Once the shooting started, a short video promo showing Keaton as Bruce Wayne and Batman is broadcast to reassure the public. The film, released in 1989, is a success, which will be followed by Batman : The challenge. And the fans will regret highly the actor when he will be replaced by Val Kilmer and then George Clooney…

Hugh who ?

Can you imagine another actor than Hugh Jackman to play Wolverine, the iconic character of the X-Men ? Two years after his final appearance, in Loganno name, no replacement has turned as the topic is sensitive. And yet, when the australian actor, then unknown in the United States, was selected to play in the first film X-Menthe fans greet the new very coldly. Moreover, at the outset, it is not the first choice of the production.

For the film by Bryan Singer, Fox opts first for Russell Crowe (!), who declines the offer by suggesting the name of Hugh Jackman. The studio he prefers to Dougray Scott, but when the latter is jammed by the delay of the filming of Mission Impossible 2, Jackman returns to the top of the list. Aficionados of the X-Men were surprised by the choice of this illustrious unknown at the profile theatre actor. The writer of the film, David Hayter, found “too big and too beautiful“ (Wolverine measuring 1.60 m in the comics, Jackman 1.90 m). In the end, it puts everyone in agreement from the first X-Men released in 2000 and went on to portray brilliantly the character for 17 years, an absolute record. We wish a lot of courage to be the one that will be announced as his successor…

“The worst casting of all time”

As soon as a new Joker is announced, that this is Jared Leto in Suicide Squad or Joaquin Phoenix in the film by Todd Phillips, it is the same old same old : for fans of DC Comics, the true Joker is, and will remain, Heath Ledger (with Jack Nicholson for the former). Nobody can embody as well the Nemesis of Batman. Except that, you know, the enthusiasm was not appropriate when the actor has been announced in the Dark Knight of Christopher Nolan.

We can even say that the reactions are downright hostilethe fault in the course of Ledger, enamelled, comedy-romantic movie or drama as The Secret of Brokeback Mountain. “You remember Knight and Ten good reasons you drop ? Heath ? The Joker ? Bad casting. Bad joke“, takes an internet user. “The Joker is a character that requires an actor who has of the severity. Not a small con which was lucky“, outbids another. And if it was downright “the worst casting of all time“suggests a last ? You know the rest…

And also…

More recently, the MCU has also struggled to convince with some choice casting. We had trouble to believe in view of 2019, but Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man, few people believed in it. Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau have had the greatest difficulty to impose it to the studio, and the fans were also very skeptical given the passive of RDJ, who had chained the passages as part of a course of rehab due to his addiction problems. Chris Evans has him close to never be Captain America because of his performance in The Fantastic Four.

We must also remember that Idris Elba was too dark to play Hemdaill in ThorHenry Cavill too british to play as Superman (which is, however, an extra-terrestrial), or Tom Hardy is too small for Bane (the enemy of Batman is supposed to measure 2 metres) and Ben Affleck too old, or too Daredevil to be the Dark Knight. Robert Pattinson may therefore sleep in peace…