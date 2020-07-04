Batman The dark Knight Rises : Why Christopher Nolan does not want the riddle in the movie ?

The film The Dark Knight Rises is at the heart of many discussions vis-à-vis of this amazing prohibition imposed by Christopher Nolan on the set. A “controversy” that continues to grow on the web, while we’ve also learned that the Black Knight played by Christian Bale would have been able to face another enemy. In fact, after ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson) and the Joker (Heath Ledger), the man-bat turned to the Bane of Tom Hardy, the service is also impeccable as the previous one, the super-villain become a reference and a cultural phenomenon. However, it has close to never see the light of day, as Warner Bros tried during the pre-production of the third component to impose on Christopher Nolan is the presence of the riddler as a main antagonist The Dark Knight Rises.

Bane face Batman The Dark Knight Rises.

A choice screenplay that Christopher Nolan has adamantly denied, though Leonardo DiCaprio has been contacted by the paper. The director was really interested by the possibility of the return of The League of Assassins and was considering the possibility of Bane as a villain, is unique for the following reason : it would be the first villain of the trilogy, Nolan has to represent a real physical threat to Batman. After you have established your plan for the third and final installment of the trilogy of the Dark Knight, Nolan has begun to film an epic of the war, focusing on the decline of society and corruption, an approach that, ultimately, leaves little room for an antagonist of a fan of the puzzles. If DiCaprio would have been the ideal choice, the actor who has worked in Start with Nolan, it is necessary to believe that this vision was only that of the studios and not the filmmaker who prefers to give the movie a different artistic direction. Fortunately, fans of the DC universe will be able to find the riddle in The Batman since Paul Dano will play the famous character in the face of Robert Pattinson.