Batman : trailer fanmade with Robert Pattinson packs the canvas

The new part of Batman pokes already the curiosity and the imagination of the fans.

The casting of the new Batman has trained a large number of questions and misunderstandings about the choice of Robert Pattinson in black knight. The audience was divided between those sceptical about the memories of his role in the saga Twilight and those delighted with their selection.

Following the announcement of its participation as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Matt Reeves, a young youtubeur by the name of Billy Crammer, imagined what could look like the first trailer for the film. For this, he relied on several extracts from the filmography of the actor, including Remember Me (2010), The Rover (2014), The Lost City of Z (2017), or High Life (2018). The video editing alternates with plans from Batman VS Superman.

The Batman : Robert Pattinson would have got the role thanks to his performance in Good Time



The dark atmosphere of the video corresponds to the view that Matt Reeves has imagined for his film. In his interviews, the director of Cloverfield has expressed the desire to put in before the detective skills of the man bat.

To wait before the film’s release, fans of DC comics will be able to turn to Joker with Joaquin Phoenix, which will be released on 9 October.