Batman V Captain America, Wonder Woman, V Captain Marvel… The super heroes of DC and Marvel clashed on fan arts epic

It is assumed that the competition between Marvel and DC really exists, and these fan-arts between the super-hero of the two studios support this hypothesis ! The artist Pablo has posted on social networks a series of illustrations based on epic, which we are witnessing duels of vigilantes belonging to the Avengers and the Justice League. We first find Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) VS Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) VS Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and finally Batman (Ben Affleck) VS Captain America (Chris Evans) ! The fantasy of a fan that we would very much like to see happen in the reality…

The choice of the artist to oppose the two super-heroines and the two “gods” of DC and Marvel is not surprising, and besides, we had already counted the points between Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman in order to determine the most badass ! On the other hand, his willingness to confront Batman and Captain America is the more surprising. Usually, it is rather a Superman who is competing with its counterpart in the House of Ideas, Steve Rogers… anyway, these illustrations make us hope once again and with even more enthusiasm than the Warner Bros. and its competitor, we all have a cross-over dante ! See the super-heroes iconic of the two studios compete against each other over a fantastic battle is a dream for many fans of this universe that is both opposite and complementary…