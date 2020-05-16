Batman v Superman : version very black with Joker that we’ll never see – News Movie

Before that Zack Snyder is on the move, Batman v Superman was to be directed by Wolfgang Petersen, with Colin Farrell and Jude Law into a super-hero.

The Superman Tim Burton with Nicolas Cage in the Justice League George Miller, passing by the Spider-Man James Cameron or the Luke Cage of Tarantino’s, the galaxy of super-heroes in Hollywood is overflowing with abandoned projects, of stages more or less advanced. Among them, there are a version of Batman v Superman little is discussed, and that was to see the day of the years before that Zack Snyder does in the dance DC with Man of Steel 2013.

It is in an interview with Collider that Akiva Goldsman is income on this project abandoned. Akiva Goldsman, this is a name that resonates for years in the industry, for the best and mostly the worst : the writer on Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, I, Robot or The Da Vinci Codeit is credited as the producer on quantity of films, and has even made a turnip intergalactic with A love of winter. And he had been engaged to resume the storyline of this Batman v Supermanthat would have been much more dark according to him.

Well before this famous DCEU

It was in the early 2000s, and while Warner Bros. was looking for a way to bring back Superman (which leads to Superman Returns : there was income on the birth complicated of this film in a folder), Batman v Superman was also started, in parallel. Wolfgang Petersen, director of The Story without end then, propelled by the success ofAir Force One and In the middle of a stormwas on the shot. Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven) has been hired to write a first script and Akiva Goldsman came in a second time, for the rework.

Has Colliderhe explains :

“I worked on this version of Batman v Superman to 2001 or 2002. When Colin Farrell was cast as Batman and Jude Law as Superman and Wolfgang Petersen was going to realize It was in pre-med and it was the one thing the more black you have ever seen. It all began with the funeral of Alfred and Bruce had fallen in love, and had given up being Batman. The Joker kills his wife, and after it is discovered that any of it was false. That this love had been built by the Joker to break Bruce.”

Never lack an opportunity to discuss games Arkham

According to information collected since then, notably by Den of Geekthe plot takes place five years after the death of Robin and the retirement of Batman. After the assassination of his wife, the man-bat was taking on Superman, he felt responsible because he had prevented from killing the Joker. Batman is launched on a quest of violence in Gotham City, if while Superman was trying to stop it.

Lex Luthor was also of the party : he had developed this whole plan, and returned the Joker to set the stage for the great love of Bruce, in order to better destroy it. The film saw the two heroes gathered at the top of the Wild card, at the mercy of Batman ; Superman left then Bruce decide to complete or not his enemy, and ensure the full responsibility as a man, removing his mask – and he’s the spare, of course.

A version in the end not very far removed from that of Zack Snyder, without the Joker (even if the death of Robin was raised, and has since been confirmed by the developer), but with Lex Luthor behind a diabolical plan.

Colin Farrell was apparently Batman

Goldsman explained that the project was never strong enough to be launched, despite of the ambitions that had been submitted to excite all the people involved. It also claims inspiration directly related to World’s Finest Comicsa DC series published between the years 40 and 80, and focused on Superman and Batman, and tackle the project of Tim Burton, with Nicolas Cage :

“It was really The World’s Finest, a dark and interesting. I think it could be very good. But on the other hand, nothing in me has no regrets that the Superman, with Nicolas Cage was unable to do so. So I imagine that over this time period, there have been victories and defeats !”

This Batman v Superman will finally fall to the water and the Warner change of strategy. Superman Returns will be launched with Bryan Singer and Brandon Routh, and Batman returns a few years after, with Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan in Batman Begins. Since then, everyone has had a facelift, with Henry Cavill in man of steel and Ben Affleck in the bat, together in a Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice that has largely divided its output.

And the future belongs to new other, since Robert Pattinson is to be The Batman (in theaters in September 2021), while the return of Superman is still uncertain. By the way, if Colin Farrell would ultimately not become the Black Knight, it will be in The Batman in the skin of the Penguin.

Towards the infinite nothingness, and beyond the umpteenth reboot