Batwoman : the series takes a huge radical decision after the departure of Ruby – Rose News Series

As Ruby Rose dropped the cloak of Batwomanthe series will caster a new lead actress, who does not resume the role of Kate Kane so far.

So the Arrowverse has suffered a heavy loss with the departure of Oliver Queen, the first stone in the building of DC, the future and the future of the expanded universe of the series that The CW are on with the impending arrival of Superman & Lois and the second season of Batwoman. In contrast, Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne and heir to Batman, will be more of the party after a season of only 20 episodes (two episodes were skipped because of the coronavirus, which has shortened the production).

A few days ago, the actress Ruby Rose has announced that it was abandoning the role of the soldier of Gotham, without giving the precise reason for this decision. Warner has immediately declared that the rest of the series was maintained, but that it would be with a new lead actress. And after Decideinstead of caster a new Kate Kane (and Batwoman, by the same occasion) in order to start season 2 as if nothing had happened, the series of The CW has opted to drop the character. As with the super-heroes, we can separate the man or the woman of his secret identity, Batwoman will continue to be the heroine of his series of the same name, but without the same person under the costumeprobably to maintain the consistency of the universe and not find yourself in the same situation as in the cinema, with the departure of Batman from Ben Affleck.

Ruby Rose in Kate Kane with a little emotion on the face

In this second season expected to begin in 2021 (if all goes well), Kate Kane should as well pass the torch to Ryan Wilder (probably a code name), a younger woman, 20, or 30 years, which renfilera the black suit and red wig. Warner had explained that the successor of Ruby Rose would also be a outcome of the LGBTIQ community+, and if it is not yet known which actress will join the cast, the new character will also openly gay after that Batwoman has become the first super-heroine homosexual on television, as well hidden as a simple citizen of Gotham.

According to the description of casting, Ryan would be a woman “nice, messy, a bit clumsy and wild“and would have nothing to do with the personality more taciturn of Kate (and with the game apathetic to Ruby Pink, one crosses fingers). The young woman should be a a former trafficker of drugs, now sober and in the right wayliving in a van with his plant. Excellent fighter, she is still very undisciplined, and as the series might introduce Batman (or at least Bruce Wayne), hopefully the latter will be involved in its drive to settle down and give a new direction to the series that will surely have to revise his story arcs after a first season half-shade.