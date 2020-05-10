Baywatch : Alexandra Daddario will be the Pamela Anderson of Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron – News Movie

You had a dream, Paramount has done it.

Deadline reveals that Alexandra Daddario has landed the female lead role of the movie adapted from the series Baywatch, in the face of its competitors, Ashley Benson, Bianca Santos, Denyse Tontz, Shelley Hennig, Alexandra Shipp, and Nina Dobrev.

The actress, fuelled by a scene scorching hot in the first season True Detective, will Dwayne Johnson, his dad San Andreas, and will embody Summer, a master swimmer who succumb to the charm and to the muscles of Zac Efron. A character played by Nicole Eggert in the series, but that seems to be the heroine and the main selling point of the cinema version.

Seth Gordon, director of How to kill his boss ? and Scam to the card, will film this adaptation unexpected of the cult series of the 90s. Sold on an R-Rated who has enough curiosity, the film will be a buddy movie centered on the encounter between two masters swimmer that everything opposes them : Dwayne Johnson will be the muscular very serious and severe, and Zac Efron, the muscular hothead. The duo should unite to defend their beloved beach, which is threatened by an oil magnate.

From there to dream of a surprise pleasing to the 21 Jump Streetthere is only one step.