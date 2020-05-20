Baywatch : angels or demons, the actors are posing for Halloween

When Baywatch becomes Boowatch… To celebrate Halloween, the cast strikes a pose. Are they angels or demons ? The answer in images.



1. Baywatch celebrates Halloween

+ Alexandra Daddario, Dwayne Johnson, and Kelly Rohrbach. Read more © Paramount Pictures France

Whether they are angels or demons, the actors from baywatch strike a pose ! To celebrate Halloween, the comedians have released their most beautiful bathing suit and revealed their true nature.

The radius of the angels, therefore, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera. Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, have left out their side of the devil. And the cast male in all this ? And although Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron have preferred to let them speak their muscles.

=> What happened to the sauveteuses of baywatch ?

The future of the bay will be in their hands as early as may 10, 2017.