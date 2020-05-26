“Baywatch : baywatch” : let go of the bimbos

Finally ! Finally ! Finally, a good news ! While all units accumulate the events vaguely irritating – Kim Jong-un plays with the bomb, Donald Trump unlocks to full pot, François Fillon passes his watch (brand Rebellion, a symbol ?) in the summer time, and my mother-in-law requires to spend the holidays with me – Paramount Pictures began we cheer.

One of the posters of the film. (Parmount Pictures)

Exult, reader ! On the 21st of June next, you’ll be able to rush to the cinema to see “Baywatch : baywatch”, the reboot of the tv series on the big screen ! Total happiness ! Swimwear ! Slender legs ! Dream beach ! Sex, sea and sun ! The true cinoche, what ! It’s enough, the drama obscure around a sink and comedies poussives in the province ! Catherine Frot is concerned about the future of the maternity hospital where she works (“Wise Woman”). Romain Duris, the parish priest, wonders if the sin of flesh is worth in “the Confession” (answer : yes). Denzel Washington shrieks with his wife (“Fences”). Emilie Dequenne is concerned about the rise of the populist party (“us”). Liam Neeson is a jesuit who works for the Japanese (“Silence”).

Sex, sea and sun !

Frankly, going to the cinema, this time, it is not the joy. Blues max and blues guaranteed to be banging a Xanax-Ativan-vodka before taking his ticket. You go to the cinema, you’re in the mood to hang.

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. (Paramount Pictures/Frank Masi, SMPSP)

“Baywatch : baywatch” is going to change all that : it smells deliciously of the z series. Already, see Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, two of the actors also have a flair for the dramatic art than me to make spikes in a tutu, it smells good. Then, the plot, summed up by mr. Wikipedia : “Two masters swimmers who do not agree must unite to stop a criminal conspiracy.”

Oh, the cow ! Thus, there is a black cabinet behind the huts ? Thugs in the shower to the public ? Terrorists hiding in the shoal of groupers ? Exciting, isn’t it ? And wait, here’s the list of actresses, all at the top of the dramatic art ! Include : Alexandra Daddario. A pedigree from hell : she is the daughter of Richard Daddario, the boss of the anti-terrorism in New York (authentic). She has played in “the texas chainsaw Massacre 3D”, she is so qualified.

Kelly Rohrbach player, golf pro, who posed for the magazine “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” and had the lead role of “Two Men and a half” (she was the half). Priyanka Chopra, Miss World 2000, star indian “Andaa”, of “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, and, of course, “Jha Gangaajal”. She is sexy, “caarrément”. Belinda Carmen, the star of “Amigos X siempre !”, “The Cheetah Girls 2” and “Las Aventuras de Tadeo Jones”.

The nanar sexy, it is a gift !



Izabel Goulart, wow ! Oh boyoboy ! Top gun of death ! At the Cannes film Festival 2015, she wore a dress made with two feathers of a canary and a few diamonds. When she passed, the guys had the tongue that hung on loafers tod’s and eyes like the headlights of the truck Volvo FH16 14 reports six-cylinder turbocharged. That is to say.

Yes, this summer, there will be movies important, critical, crucial : “Dunkirk”, “Valérian and the city of ten thousand planets”, “Blade Runner 2049”, “the Dark Tower”. But “Baywatch : baywatch” ? This is obviously thee nec plus ultra of the neckline, the perfection in the development of the bikini, the top of the art “bimboesque”. It is a gift, the nanar sexy. Must have the mojo (and the measurements).

I hope that the film will be in 3D. Hello, Paramount ?

François Forest