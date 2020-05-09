Baywatch – baywatch : the casting of The film gives us a few tips for a vacation at the beach was successful ! (EXCLUDED)

You haven’t seen it yet Baywatch ? And we can know what are you waiting for ? It’s not as if we gave you 3 good reasons to go see this new version of baywatch. Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron bring new life to the lifeguards in red bathing suit for the comedy the most caliente and the more trash in the summer ! Casting : The Rock and Zac Efron, so, but also Alexandra DaddarioKelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera and Priyanka Chopra. And in the program ? The sun, palm trees, a beach to die for, chocolate bars, beautiful kids who run in slow motion, action, and an evil James Bond. What we want to go on vacation presto. But before you leave, the cast of the film has some tips of beach to give us. To follow or not, it’s up to you !

If Zac Efron and Jon Bass remain rather pragmatic, emphasizing the sunscreen or the beach towel not to mention, the actresses prefer to bet everything on the swimsuit and the cocktails. This is what is called know how to enjoy. In any case, in the movie, they all know the fun of it. Baywatch is completely crazy. Between jokes dirty, valves, though hot, funny situations, action scenes in the Fast and Furious and moments that completely WTF, the film has completely revisited the original series of the 90s. But this is not displeasing to us and we advise you again and again to go see it without further delay. And to give you a taste of what awaits you, check out the trailer for non-censored Baywatch !