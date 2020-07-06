Baywatch baywatch : the semi-failure of the reboot has prevented a new series to see the light of day – News of the TV Series

With a score at the global box office modest, the reboot of”baywatch”, the movie with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, has not been continued and it has prevented a new series to see the light of day…

Paramount

David Chokachi, a former member of the cult series baywatch, has confirmed this in the podcast The Production Meeting : a new series after the franchise failed to see the light of day in the wake of the publication of the reboot of the movie with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra. But the poor reviews received by the film, combined with a low score in the box office domestic and not extravagant in the international box-office, obviously buried the project, however, very advanced.

“I pitché the idea, knowing that the CBS reboot of many series of the 80’s and 90’s and say that about half of them turned into a success. I told them : ‘why is it that training with him ? Why not try and see what happens?’, and then the movie is released and the project is literally fallen into the water. CBS is going to run, we had a meeting about this, a location was chosen. But in the end, they have preferred to focus on the reboot of Magnum this year.“he says with bitterness.

The actor, however, believes even knowing that the series was the most watched of television in the world, with 1 billion viewers on average at the height of his success : “I am convinced that the series could return and find an audience. It is sufficient to have a good group of young players, with a couple of veterans of the most important works in the background. I’m not going to release any is not the case !“. One thing is for sure : if the new series that there is, it will be without the stars of the film, and probably with a history quite independent, and less geared towards comedy, or even parody.

