Baywatch – baywatch : Zac Efron regrets one thing in this shipwreck – News Movie

If the name “baywatch” you said something, the film of 2017 may be less. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film adaptation of the TV series was kindly planted at the box officewith $ 58 million domestic harvested and 177 in the world, for a budget of 69 million. The casting, however, was very “sea sex & sun” with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario as a headliner.

Three years later, the tongues loosen and the whooping cough ofHigh School Musical reveals finally the real truth without falsehood. The superficiality of physical bodybuilder, the object of fantasies and/or complex for the audience, was quite displeased with the actor, as he recounted in an episode of the series Youtube Hot Ones :

“I realized, after having finished with the film, that I never wanted to be in this physical condition. It was so hard. It works with almost no margin of manoeuvre. It has stuff under the skin, such as water and worrying about it because it reduces our abs, bullshit like that.

It is just crazy. It is just unreal. I am glad that it has market and I am pleased to have been able to get out of it. (…) Take care of your heart, take care of your brain, that’s all that counts.”

The actor has followed a diet extremely strict protein-based organic and green vegetables for months, which allowed him to bring down his rate of fat in the body to 5%, while the limit for men is between 6% and 24%.

Play Mr. Muscle, therefore, has not enjoyed in retrospect to Zac Efron, who has regretted having been obsessed with its plastic and by the race to the bodybuilding. Of another side, how to make Baywatch without pectoral or swimsuit ? This would be the very concept that would take the water. Unable to counteract such contradictory elements. Self-destruction of intelligence, beep beep beep.

