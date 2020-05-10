Baywatch : Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario… Who will replace Pamela Anderson ?

Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) Shelly Hennig (Teen Wolf) Denyse Tontz, to the right (Big Time Rush)

The remake movie of baywatch going to hire one of those actresses to wear the red bathing suit.

Cult series of the 90s, which has made the beautiful days of TF1, Baywatch is about to go and surf on the big screen. We already knew that Zack Efron and Dwayne Johnson will be the first male roles that adaptation, but Deadline reports now that seven actresses are in the running to play the sauveteuses : Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men : Apocalypse), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), Bianca Santos (Duff) and Denyse Tontz (Big Time Rush).

These ladies will audition to try to become the new Pamela Anderson but the site does not exclude the possibility that other add to the list, or that some of the actresses inherit a different role.

Baywatch version ciné (Baywatch in VO) will be prohibited to under 17 years of age in the United States, according to Dwayne Johnson. This suggests that the content will be less diluted than that of the series and we would see an adaptation way 21 Jump Street. For the moment no release date but after Deadlinethe film will tell how a former olympic champion is going to be confused with the leader of a team of lifeguards in a sea of elite.