Baywatch: Pamela Anderson has not liked the movie

Baywatch the movie: Pamela Anderson joins the cast

In 2017, it landed in the theatersthe movie based on the famous tv series of the 90s. The feature does not become too positive at the box office (it reported $ 170 million in the world). And now, well-known face of the television series (who also has a cameo in the film), is expressed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen so little positive on the film referred to above, which was seen in the casting Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson:

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch it has a cast composed of Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Hannibal Buress, Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff.

Here is the synopsis:

BAYWATCH tells the story of the lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) when he has to face a new recruit very cheeky (Efron). Together, they discover a criminal conspiracy that threatens the future of the bay. Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron run for the first time the cast of the film which presents the rescuers in the most sexy of America on the big screen, becoming real icons of the 90’s thanks to the hit tv series with David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. Directed by the producer of “How to kill the boss … and live a happy life” and Seth Gordon, the film also sees the participation of Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra.

SOURCE: CB