Baywatch : the answer cash to Pamela Anderson when asked if she liked the movie with Dwayne Johnson – series

Not key to the cult series baywatch ? In an interview given to an american show, Pamela Anderson said not to have liked the film Baywatch, released in 2017 in our dark rooms… Oops !

She doesn’t like to do so in the language of wood and wishes to prove it ! Then invited, via video conference, in the american show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (one of the many talk shows late-night broadcast on Bravo), Pamela Anderson there was no language in his pocket when he was back on the movie Baywatch – Baywatch, a remake of the cult series that propelled her to stardom. In fact, in 2017, Seth Gordon directed a feature-length film focusing on the fictional flagship of the 1990s, with particular Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario or Priyanka Chopra, Jonas. And even as one who has played the original and irreplaceable C. J. Parker in the tv show, she was featured in the credits of the film, Pamela Anderson said that she had not “not loved” the feature-length film released in theaters.

“That bad television is bad television”

To the question : “Did you like the movie Baywatch ?”, the american actress replied : “I didn’t like it. Bad television is bad television. That’s what is so charming”. Note that in the passage, Pamela Anderson judge its own set of “bad tv”. To which she then adds : “Try to make films from the series, it is simply to confuse the very definition of television. Sixty-five million dollars can assist in the achievement of a great film. We did our series with only $ 500,000. And we all had the same explosions, the same scenes in the water. That was the fun part of this series, learn to be creative !”.

“I prefer the dogs… the most human”

During the show confined ofAndy Cohen, Pamela Anderson is also back on his old playing partners ; David Hasselhoff, Yasmine Bleeth or Carmen Electra. She then reveals not having any relationship with these : “I’m not a sociable person. I love my children. I love my close circle of friends. I don’t hang with people in the community. I prefer the dogs… the most human”. Now that that is said.