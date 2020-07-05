Baywatch: Why the prospect of a return to the series collapsed

The former cast member ofBaywatch, David Chokachiit has been revealed that a reboot of the cult television series (aired on television from 1989 to 2001) could not take place due to the reception of commercial and critical cinema 2017 based on the tv series. Baywatch followed by a cast of lifeguards, while on patrol on the beaches of Los Angeles, California.

The actors, the most notable were David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. The Baywatch of 2017 with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efronhowever , it has been criticized vociferously (17% of positive comments) and got bad results at the box office nationally, although there has been a moderate success in the overseas.

In the podcast The Production Meeting, David Chokachi (played by Codi Madison in the cult series) revealed that the critical reception of the film Baywatch in 2017 with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron it is what prevents a reboot of the series with CBS. Chokachi launched the idea of a reboot for several years, with the hope that CBS I would accept your proposal, because they have restarted many popular programs of the year 1990but Baywatch of 2017 has seriously undermined opportunities, such as Chokachi explained :

“I had been thrown, have restarted each program of the 90’s, and I would say half of them were successful. I said to myself: “Why are you late, why haven’t you started a return of the Watchers from the beach ? … Then, the film was released and it crushed the idea. CBS was going to do the series, I had a meeting with them. Then, the film was released, and in its place, CBS has decided to restart Magnum this year. ”

Given the lack of hype among fans for a return of the number and the degree 0 of the expectation of a Baywatch 2 it has been used by Dwayne Johnsonto review the rescue at sea on the big screen, it seems to be very strongly committed.