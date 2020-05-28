be back soon in Superman ? What we know







BIOGRAPHY OF HENRY CAVILL – Made famous for his role as Superman, Henry Cavill seemed to have hung up the cape. But he would have resumed discussions to play the super-hero in the new films DC.

[Mis à jour le 28 mai 2020 à 16h24] Henry Cavill could bring back the famous red cape of Superman. According to Variety, the actor would be in discussion with Warner Bros to reprise the role of Clark Kent, he has not played since Justice League is released in 2017. If this novel will delight fans of the film world DC, this announcement is to be taken with a grain of salt. Henry Cavill would not be returning for Man of Steel 2 or to turn the new scenes in the director’s cut of Justice League. But there might be Superman in the next film studios, such as The Suicide Squad, The Batman, or even Aquaman 2. The idea would be that the actor makes regular caméos to continue to live the Kryptonien in the DC universe.

In September 2018, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Henry Cavill raccrochait the cape of Superman, after three films in the DC universe Comic. Conflicts of use of the time the actor had been announced to justify this departure. However, in December 2019, Henry Cavill had rekindled the hope of the fans, explaining that it could take over the role of Clark Kent : “I’m not giving up the role. I still have a lot to give to Superman,” he said. Since then, the british actor is engaged on a new saga, fantastic this time. From December 2019, it embodies Geralt of Riv in the series The Witcher on Netflix. It is now necessary to wait for a confirmation of the recovery of role, hoping that the use of the time of the actor is not too heavy to allow forays into the film world of DC.

Born may 5, 1983 in Jersey, in the channel islands, Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill began his career by playing in plays and musicals. In 2001, he won a role in the film “Laguna”, directed by Dennis Berry. In “The Revenge of Monte Cristo” (2002), he played the role of Albert Mondego, the son of the count. Henry Cavill then rotates in “I Capture The Castle” (2003), “Tristan and Isolde” (2006), “Stardust,” the mystery of the star” (2007). It is the role of the duke of Suffolk, Charles Brandon, in the series “The Tudors”, which is the fact known to the general public. Woody Allen integrates it into the cast of “Whatever Works” (2009). In 2011, we saw Henry Cavill in “The Immortals” and “No way out”. Regarded as “the man most unlucky of Hollywood” for his propensity to miss the role of a hair, Henry Cavill is chosen for the role of Clark Kent/Superman in “Man of Steel” (2013).

Subsequently, Henry Cavill is the poster of the film “The Man from U. N. C. L. E”, Guy Ritchie (2014) and “Batman vs Superman” (2015). He takes up the role of superhero in Justice League in 2017, for which shooting has been done at the same time as Mission impossible : Fallout, in which he also plays. In 2018, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Henry Cavill hangs up the cape and will no longer be a Superman. He joined the same year the cast of the series The Witcher, where you embody Géralt of Riv. The first season is released in December 2019 on Netflix. It interpréte then the role of Sherlock Holmes in the feature film Enola Holmes, centred on the little sister of the detective of Baker Street.

Side heart, the actor has been engaged to the rider Ellen Whitaker in 2011-2012. He also had an affair with actress Gina Carano in 2012-2013, and a brief romance with the actress and model american Kaley Cuoco. It also has relations with Marisa Gonzalo, Tara King, but also the stunt woman Lucy Cork. It would be separated from the latter in January 2018.