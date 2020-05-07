“Be proud of your roots” : in the photo, Salma Hayek proudly displays her white hair

The containment has forced the barbers to close their lounges, and many are those who are faced with the famous white roots, usually camouflaged with the colours. Subject to the same problems, the celebrities are much more their manes in silver during this period. For example, we have seen Eva Longoria and Teri Hatcher turn their color almost live on the social networks.

It is the turn of Salma Hayek to surprise its admirers. After having published a photo of her without make-up on his / her account Instagramit has unveiled its root on the social network, the 4 may. But, as we might expect of the mexican actress, who is very committed to various causes, including the position of women in the film industry, this publication has a purpose. It aims to help women who are victims of injunctions related to their physical fitness for the containment.

“Be proud of your roots,” she commented in the caption of his post, playing on the double meaning of the word. Comments praising his initiative are multiplied. “Beautiful”, “still shining”, one can read under her photo.

Hilarie Burton reveals its white roots

Actress Hilarie Burton, had also displayed his roots on his account Instagram, a few days ago. The former actress of the Brothers Scott has shared a close-up shot of her hair au natural. “A silver line grows literally on my skull,” she commented in the caption of its publication. The latter tries not only to help women assume their hair white, but also to thank the staff at the hospital who is fighting every day against the Covid-19. “For all our front-line workers and who are too busy to redo their hair color, I developed my roots in solidarity with you,” she continued.

Hilarie Burton has stated that she preferred to use her days to do something more productive. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it produces the effect of protective masks. “I can make five masks and it takes me the same time to dye my hair”, she said in her post, encouraging them in the wake of this, his fans to do the same.