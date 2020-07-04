` Be yourself, but wear a mask,” says Lady Gaga, showing a mask over the subject of Chromatica

After the release of their sixth studio album highly anticipated, Chromatica, in may, Lady Gaga has been busy spreading the word of safety and the consciousness of millions of people.

The music artist, of 34 years, has decided to share his game face mask in his latest article on the social networks. The mother Monster has unveiled a beautiful mask based on his own album, Chromatica. The mask is distinguished and unusual, as the style of Gaga. The mask of the black glitter has Chromatica written in pink color and has several nails, metal objects, and the traps of the channels. She urged his family to the line of “be yourself, but wear a mask.” Gaga added that she believes in the goodness of all, and to challenge the old u.s. the president, Barack Obama and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, among others, show their mask play.

The actress Star is Born wrote: “Be yourself, but wear a mask! I think you have to be good for you, the community and the planet. I challenge you to my wonderful friends for showing your game face mask! @barackobama @michelleobama @oprah @arianagrande @itstonybennett #KindlyMask cc: @momgerm (sic.) “

Earlier, she posted another selfie wearing a mask this time, it was all pink shared, including your hair.

Gaga has collaborated with artists such as Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink in Chromatica.

Speaking of the album, the pop icon has been described as an integrator world of his own foundation. She is inspired by her relationships failed in the past to the songs. The singer also said that the music she had written in the next version would help those who have experienced pain in life.

