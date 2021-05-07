Beautiful and oriental, Demi Rose wears in kimono with her thousand roses

The beautiful British model Demi Rose has prepared us a surprise and it also seems that it was part of a surprise for her, as the young woman received a lot of white and red roses in quite large arrangements and that could surely be 1000 or more.

That’s right, this time we’ll address his last stories placed on his official Instagram, in which he showed us that he got a lot of arrangement of roses, which he placed in his garden and formed a heart to be able to model around them and take some past photos.

This is how the young woman decided to put on a kimono and look beautiful and oriental as she walked around the heart of flowers she formed at the back of her house where by the way there is also a lot of grass and vegetation that works perfectly for the photoshoot.

As I walked, an oriental and very relaxing song sounded in the background with which he managed to show us the peace and happiness he has at this moment of having received this beautiful gift.

Some internet users quickly began making theories of how she got so many flowers, could be part of a gift or just bought them to create her entertainment with them, but we don’t know for sure, so it could be from one of her admirers or even some guy looking to convince her to establish a relationship with him.

However, many times we have seen that Demi Rose is a person with high self-esteem who loves himself very much and who is conscious to the fullest, so it would not seem anything strange to us that she has simply decided to buy from herself a gesture that we consider quite nice of her and that if she makes us happy too.

It was in this way that we were able to appreciate its beauty once again while walking quietly and with that peace that characterizes it of course without leaving aside that its charms and curves were also present under that kimono with which it was perfectly adorned.

Of course, he also shared some Videos enjoying his comfortable life in that mansion in Ibiza, where he is currently living one that he got and where he lives with his pets two cats and a dog that accompanies him at all times and gives him his love and love.