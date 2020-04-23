Beautiful Hadid raise the fringe of the years 2000

In addition to the coloring home, the fringe is without a doubt the revelation of this containment. Everywhere, on social networks, you can see the tutorials by famous hairdressers circulate, to teach us how to cut a fringe, alone in the house. Whether it is right or curtain, long or short, there’s something for all tastes. And if there’s one thing to do during this containment, it is to test his limits, but most importantly test hairstyles. So what better than to improvise hairdresser in grass ? This is what in-all-cases has made the mannequin Bella Hadid. Confined as a large part of the planet, it did not hesitate to take a pair of scissors to make a fringe house. It must be said that the result is successful. The 23-year old woman has opted for a fringe on the side which recalls inevitably the signature hairstyle of Nicole Richie in the year 2000. It is on his account Instagram, the beautiful brunette has posted the final result. It was the perfect opportunity to round the cape because of its near future without being on the podium or parade.

The great return of the fringe

Bella Hadid is not the only one to have cracked in full containment. Singers Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga have also updated this hairstyle so 2000. If the fimbria evoked a certain fear in our childhood, she would today be the hair cut lighthouse to be addressed. And if you’re too timid to cut your hair yourself, there is also a way to obtain a fringe without using a pair of scissors. You can do it !