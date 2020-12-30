CELEBRITIES

BEAUTIFUL WITH ORANGE HAIR, KYLIE RUBY ​​RED: THE COLOR TREND THAT WILL IGNITE 2021

Posted on

First Kylie Jenner with her new ruby ​​red tint, now Bella Hadid just wowed us with a fabulous coppery orange. If two trendsetters change their look in a similar way in a short time, it is clear that we are facing a hair trend, a hair trend that will certainly set 2021 on fire.

In one of the latest Instagram posts of the supermodel, we can admire her with a totally new look. We are not sure if this important color change is a permanent dye job or a well-positioned wig, but the result does not change: Bella is really more beautiful than ever, the ginger nuance gives her a vibrant and retro air.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

As we said, she is not the only one to have ventured into shades of red, before her Kylie Jenner with an intense ruby. Either way, they are amazing choices for a winter hair change.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Warm and enveloping like flames or like a fiery sunset, red hues, from copper to mahogany, are the new 2021 color trend, which is becoming popular on social media and is preparing to conquer us and literally send us * on fire *.

After all, it seems very appropriate to forget all the bad luck 2020 with the most daring and radical headshot. Quite right?

