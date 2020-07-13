Beauty and the Beast : we know more about the series prequel waiting in Disney+

The past month of march, Disney+ announced a series adapted from the famous fairy tale “beauty and the Beast”. As head of poster of this programme of prequel to the story that we know well, Luke Evans. Check out the latest ideas of the actor on the progress of the project.

Beauty and the Beast in the series : what we already know about the project

During a recent interview for Collider, Luke Evans is back in the origins of the series prequel Beauty and the Beast. The program will run around Gaston and his sidekick LeFoucamped by Josh Gad. During the famous film released in the year 2017, in which mingled with Emma Watson in the role of Belle, Luke Evans and Josh Gad are, in fact, I heard as the guys at the fair ! The two actors are so naturally he tried to work together again.

The idea of a prequel has seen the light of day and the perpetrators are related to the project. But not just any ! Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis, known for his popular creation, the series Once upon a Time. Both, therefore, of the office of show runners for the program. The magic and the wonderful therefore, we must, more than ever, to the appointment.

Discover the secrets of Luke Evans Beauty and the Beast

Luke Evans is more than excited to slip back into the skin of Gaston, to such an extent that he left to go to some confidences on the advanced series. According to him, some scenarios are in the boxincluding those of episodes 2 and 3. On a musical note, the famous composer Alan Meken would have completed several pieces for the show.

We are so lucky to see all these people to create a story around two characters as loved as much as hated.

The actor admits in addition, Josh Gad and especially anxious to be on the set. His joy of meeting for this ambitious project will reflect in your performance ?

Beauty and the Beast : where to expect from the series ?

After the success of the film, the series prequel must to find your public without any difficulty. The program will be broadcast Disney+. Wait, the film of 2017, will also be put online on the platform of the week July 24,.