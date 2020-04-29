Beauty talk with Zendaya : “I understood that self confidence is acquired with the time “

Ask a pre-teen if she knows Zendaya (pronounced Zenne-dè-ya, ” she is “, we noted his agent), there is a strong chance that she meets a blasé ” of course “. Child, Zendaya was a model before being noticed by Disney, and, at 22 years old, the U.s. already has a CV as long as his arm… with multiple series and two recorded albums to his credit. It has been noted this summer in “Spider-Man : Far From Home” and in the series very dark ” Euphoria “, produced by HBO, in roles that she is expected to resume. Last flash to date : it embodies Idol, the new perfume Lancôme, the bottle of which looks like a version of chic, and chopped of the iPhone. The juice, itself, is steeped in the history of the house : it is a great floral fresh and light, created by a trio of women. It will appeal to the generation Z(endaya) and made it a success after a decade of fragrance (too) sweet on the market. A great opportunity to meet the young woman in his city, Los Angeles, and talk with him about his report to the beauty.

IT. You’re a chameleon and you regularly change your makeup and hairstyle, even if you attract criticism…

Zendaya. It is true ! I am not recognizable, because I don’t have a special signature. I love fashion, I consider primarily as a way to express different facets of my personality. Today, I came to a point where the only opinion that interests me, it is mine ! And then the most important thing is to have fun, not to be taken seriously.

IT. You often go to pay tribute to icons such as Angela Davis or Diana Ross. Where this comes from ?

Z. My style is very influenced by the decades of the last century. Everything that we see today is a reinterpretation of the past. Nobody invented anything ! Sometimes I am literal, I have a lot of fun to embody Joan of Arc for an evening, but often I just winks more subtle… These are the books, the movies, the music that feed me, and especially my family. For example, at my grand-mother, there’s a photo of my aunts wearing super afros in the 1970s. I’ve always admired. I have a lot looked at the pictures of my grandmothers, who throughout their life have been a fabulous look, a style that is “effortless” if chic, even in their daily lives. I would love to be able to find their outfits.

IT. What is the best beauty tip you ever received ?

Z. This is more of a lesson than a tip. I understood that self confidence is acquired with time. A lot of people repeat without thinking it through ” love yourself and be assertive “, as if that would change something. But all this does not come overnight. It is long, it is the daily work. Today, I don’t know where I’m going, I don’t have a plan mapped out, but I’ve learned to follow my instincts.

IT. You are now part of a long list of muses Lancôme…

Z. This is cool ! I don’t know these women personally, but all of them are impressive, both in terms of their career and their personal life. I’m so happy to meet actress Lupita’nyong o to the launch night of Idol, because I am a big fan of it, I find it perfect at all levels.

IT. It seems that you never get out without nail varnish…

Z. It is true ! I can totally do without make-up, but not varnish. Most of the time, my nails are short, with a layer of transparent gel. I know it is strange, this obsession, but it is my time of relaxation to me. I apply my varnish and I feel fine… maybe I should consider opening my salon !