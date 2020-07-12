Beauty : trends of hairstyles for this summer

Here are the hairstyles trends you absolutely must adopt this summer.

With the sun, the sea and the swimming pool is of many to leave a little bit fell in our hair during the summer and, however, we must not ! Since it is necessary to take care, because of the elements that have been quoted a little over the top, and then especially it is necessary to admit, that when it is well cared for.and, it makes the diff. To help motivate you, we have listed several hairstyles and accessories that are very fashionable this summer. There is something for all tastes, it is necessary that you find your happiness. If you say : “Oulala I am not good(e), of the hairstyles that this is not for me”, don’t worry, we have selected the trends of hyper-easy to do !

The headband

Very Blair Waldorf in the small headband in the hair, and above all, very trendy this summer ! It is an accessory that we all have in our closets, so why not use them outside the bathroom ? You will see that will bring a touch of class to your equipment, you will not be able to get through !

The bandana

Credit : instagram @yoventura

At the top or in the hair : the scarf is very on trend this year. Tell yourself that for the purchase of a do two birds with one stone ! It is nice, it is very 90’s and the love. If you want to be the fashion capillairement talking about this summer, you certainly need a scarf.

The pearls

Credit : asos.fr

Yes they are fashionable too. In darling, in the bar, in more than the head : in short, you have pearls in the hair accessories for this summer. This adds a touch of class and elegance to any outfit. Have faith in us, you’re going to excel with that !

Two small braids

Credit : instagram @kyliejenner

If you do not have the patience to do hairstyles and you prefer to let your hair loose, this cup is made for you ! Nothing more simple to achieve a result archi mimi : you said yes to the two small braids that are giving shape to our face. That you’re brunette, blonde, redhead : this hairstyle is going to go to pleasure.

The plaza de riky

Credit : Getty images

The plaza de riky was very present in the catwalks this year, therefore, you can be sure.and you are going to find on the street this summer. It is simple, fresh, classy and elegant at the same time. If you are reluctant for a long time cutting your hair, opt for square riky you will not be disappointed.e !

Long hair silver

Credit : pinterest

Yes, this cup is kept to the fashion again this year. At the same time, when we see Gigi Hadid wear as it is easy to understand why. It is a cutting mat, easy to perform and that is its effect. To wrap up your hair, just use wax, gel or hairspray. Do not hesitate to put an essential oil before to protect your hair and give it a “wet look”.

The blond

Credit : instagram @emrata

Ehhh yes, the blonde is very on-trend this summer ! Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner or Millie Bobby Brown have been broken. If you are tempted.and to do the same thing but flippes, know that there is a spray, dye or spray brightening. This will be less drastic and that will allow you to have an idea before it can be spent.and for the box of barber !