Bebe Rehxa intruding in the country with Florida Georgia Line

Bebe Rexha shifting direction to learn a new musical universe with ” Meant to Be “, and it is rather successful. Check out the fashion country with aficia !

With” Meant to Be “an extract from his second EP All Your Fault : Pt 2 published in the month of August, Bebe Rexha exchange a new time universe. Attractive with the rap” That’s It “, leading us into an atmosphere R&B with “ I Got Time “hip hop with” The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) “, the singer has also attempted a approach to electropop through “ (Not) The One “where dancehall with” Comfortable “.

Waitress on Route 66 !

It is in the deep America that it is leading us now. For this new turn, Bebe Rexha is surrounded this time by the duo of country music Florida Georgia Line, which was successful thanks to its title” Cruise “in 2012.

In the clip that accompanies ” Meant to Be “, Bebe Rexha takes us on the borders of the legendary route 66, where it is in a prime time of the auto-stop with only luggage two unfortunate garbage bags. Become a waitress in one of those famous road restaurants, the belle seems to get bored deeply to the point that she eventually fell asleep and dream… The adventure continues whilst on stage, in front of a huge cheering crowd, before she found the sad reality of her life. A free spirit, Bebe Rexha take us by surprise, springing where it is not expected…

Check out “”Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha :