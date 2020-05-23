Bebe Rexha and Lil Wayne samplent Whitney Houston

Bebe Rexha is preparing the ground before the release of his new EP with ” The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) “, its sulphurous duet with Lil Wayne. It is already listening on aficia !

Discovery in 2015, with ” Me, myself & I “, the tube from G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha has quickly managed to establish itself with many collaborations such as ” Hey Mama “, alongside David Guetta and Nicki Minaj, and “In The Name of Love” Martin Garrix. At 27 years of age, the singer of Albanian origin, is the one on which you can count on. It was sufficiently proven with his first EP baptized All Your Fault: Pt. 1, published last February, and is expected to confirm with the continuation of his project entitled All Your Fault: Pt. 2.

“ I’ve never sung like Whitney “

Waiting to unveil this EP, the artist who performait Yoyo in Paris last week, chooses sampler for his new single, the famous song” I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) “of the late Whitney Houston. Bebe Rexha is a reference to the legend :” I’m sorry, I’m not the most beautiful / I’ve never sung like Whitney “under the leadership of Joel Little (Lorde, Sam Smith…).

In order to better promote his single” The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody) “the artist, who will raise his voice on the new album Naughty Boy if it is surrounded by the rapper Lil Wayne. The latter multiplies the appearances (” Light My Body Up “by David Guetta and” I’m The One ” DJ Khaled & Justin Bieber). A good compromise that will make us wait before the release of the video directed by Director X (Drake, Justin Bieber…) and should arrive shortly.

Check out the new single “The Way I Are” by Bebe Rexha :