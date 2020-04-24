Bebe Rexha arnaquée : his former producer in jail

The case will not cure on the dancefloor. Singer Bebe Rexha, a victim of the actions of dishonest of his former producer, will finally be able to sleep on his two ears. Anthony Evans, a. k. Devine Evans in the music industry, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after he used his credit card in a fraudulent manner, from June 2017 to march 2018. The fruit of his loot ? Various transactions, such as personnel, costs related to his wedding, a plane ticket and hotel reservations for him and his family. A real-life palace… at the expense of the princess.

All the evidence is there against him, and he would eventually plead guilty to charges of identity theft. Holder of a Grammy Award – that he has not stolen – Anthony Evans had earned the confidence of many artists with whom he has worked. In total, he has spent more than 37 000 dollars (approximately 33 500 euros) in the name of Bebe Rexha : of the charges that have seemed suspect to the manager of the young singer, who reported the fraud. In addition to his prison term, Devine Evans will have to repay the sum to be very accurate 34 810 us $ (31 000€) with the multinational financial American Express.

Decidedly, Bebe Rexha connects the mishaps with the producers ! In the month of August, the young woman of 30 years explained on the social networks that one of them had refused any collaboration… because she was “too old”. “I am a songwriter and I post pictures sexy on Instagram. This is not what the authors of the songs are supposed to do, especially those who have my agewrote it about their maintenance. I’m fed up that I put in a box. I am tired of women being labeled as old witches when they are of age.” A hanging certainly painful… but, at least, free.