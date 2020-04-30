Bebe Rexha deemed too big by the stylists at the Grammys…. Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron as a couple ?…

Singer Bebe Rexha, New York. — Stephen Smith/Fox/PictureGroup/REX/Shutte



Tuesday, January 22,

Bebe Rexha deemed too big by the stylists at the Grammys

While singer Bebe Rexha is delighted to have been nominated for Grammys for best new artist, or even the best delivery country by a duo or group, she faces an obstacle. The young star of 29 years is not yet known what it will be on the back because all the designers and stylist that his team has contacted have said that there was nothing to it. According to them, it would be too big, explained the interpreter of I’m a Mess in a video on his account Instagram. The singer who wears a size 38-40 act out against these people who think it is too thick. “All these people who said that I was too fat for their dresses, I do not want to wear. “

Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron as a couple ?

Rumor has it that the actors Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron would be together. The magazine People reports that the two stars are spending time together after they met on a photo shoot for the watch brand Breitling. The tabloid The Sun was even published, Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron had been spotted during a night out at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and that they were very close and accomplices. The two celebrities have not made any comment.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are making use of their friends to avoid the paparazzi

One of the couples most famous of the planet has a trick to avoid the paparazzi. Jay-Z and

Beyoncé can count on their friends to deceive the objectives prying photographers. Saturday, the couple attended a private party in Avra Beverly Hills. At the time of leaving the premises, so that all the guests are out from the front, the couple went through the back, reports

Page Six. Thus, they were able to avoid attracting the attention of the paparazzi and from serenity.