Bebe Rexha defends Demi Lovato after the controversy on Twitter

Half has disabled his Twitter account on Sunday (03.02.19) after a joke during the Super Bowl on the rapper 21 Savage, who was arrested by the immigration offices to be kept on u.s. soil without a visa.

On his own Twitter account, Bebe wrote: “to all those who have spoken evil of a Half, you are DISGUSTING. Attacking someone who is completely sober for 6 months on his personal problems with drugs and her mental health because of a tweet that is LOW.”

Demi – who has been a victim of a drug overdose last year and is now sober for six months – had originally tweeted: “For the time being, the same 21 Savage are my favorite moments of the Super Bowl.”

And after that the internet users have criticized the singer for her comment, some of them have attacked Half by returning to his drug addiction.

The singer had finished by tweeting: “If you intend to criticize me because I made a joke, try to criticize me, with originality and not about drugs.”

And a little later, the 26 year old artist said that she had finished with this site.

Before disabling her account, she wrote: “F**k Twitter. It is for this reason that I cannot just tweet more.”

21 Savage was arrested in Atlanta over the weekend, after that the immigration officials have stated that the rapper was a british citizen and arrived in the United States in 2005, with a one year visa never renewed.

The spokesperson of the Immigration services, Bryan Cox, said: “the office of The u.s. immigration has stopped Sha Yaa Bin-Abraham Joseph AKA ’21 Savage’ during an operation (…) in the morning Sunday at Atlanta… Rm. Abraham-Joseph is still in custody in Georgia for removal proceedings.”

A legal team at this time would be working on this case.