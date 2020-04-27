Bebe Rexha fact revelations about her sexuality (Photo) – Voltage

Bebe Rexha is the cover girl of the new special issue Music magazine Nylon. But the star new york was not only contented to take the poses in a set with sequins, it has also long been entrusted on his love life. ” I think I scare men “, start by admitting it. ” I have the feeling that the whole world is afraid of me, guys as well as girls. Because I like to say things and they are afraid that I tell them the truths about them (…) I say stupid things, it comes out really so cash “she continued while pointing be a scribbler card of heart.

The young woman of 29 years also makes revelations about his sexuality. ” If I want to make love with someone, I do it. No matter who you are. I did a lot of energy “, she says. And then, just like a certain Sam Smith, who describes himself as ” non-binary “, it recognizes feel as both man and woman : ” Sometimes, I feel very masculine in my daily life. When I get home, I no longer have to be feminine and I can finally be who I really am “.

If Bebe Rexha does not the lover.e of her dreams, she knows what she’s looking for in love : ” I would like to meet someone who takes care of me, because I feel I help everyone. And for once, I’d like to do this for me ! “. But don’t bring in tryst : she hates it ! “ I don’t like having to be intimate with a person when people are watching us “.

A few months ago already, at the time of the release of his collaboration with Cardi B and Rita Ora on the title Girls evoking a relationship between two women, the interpreter Last Hurrah had already made revelations similar : ” The question of whether the song is a true story is completely stupid. People are always looking to see the negative side instead of saying ‘ok, maybe these girls kiss each other actually other girls, maybe Bebe is bisexual’. In the end, you know nothing of my sexual orientation, then yes, I have the impression that I was disrespectful “.