Bebe Rexha feat Nicki Minaj : No Broken Hearts coming soon !

We all know Monster Eminem feat Rihanna and that Hey Mama David Guetta and Nicki Minaj. Combine the two pieces, you will get the title of your next nights to come. His name : No Broken Hearts ! Its output is planned for January. This single promises to be very energetic ! If you have never heard of Bebe Rexha, it is in the shade. Regarded as one of the best composers pop of her generation, she has not yet managed to break into a solo career. (As Sia’s, for example, who writes a lot for artists, but will release his new solo album in 2016 : This is Acting.) Bebe announced on the radio Chicago B96 that it would make his return in January, featuring incredible ! A suspense thriller, because the singer/songwriter did not want to reveal who it was…

Some fans believe that he is without a doubt of the queen’s undisputed rap Nicki Minaj, who will also be releasing a mixtape in 2016 ! This collaboration would make sense. The two women have indeed already worked together for Hey Mama David Guetta. Nicki has also tweeted a message more than explicit about this in mid-December.

Rather in the shadow of the artists for whom she works, all of this could change very fast for Bebe. Featuring with Nicki Minaj in the next title No Broken Hearts, the luck might turn for the singer a native of the Brooklyn area. This collaboration could boost the solo career of Bebe Rexha, talented, and recognized by the record companies as a great creative. Thanks to the interpreter Anaconda, Nicki Minaj, who is about to marry with Meek Mill, the song should propel her to the front of the music scene ! What do you think of this possible collaboration ?