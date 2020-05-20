Bebe Rexha feels miserable with ” I’m A Mess “

New from the album Expectations, “I’m A Mess” presents us with a Bebe Rexha full of inner crisis. A confession intimate to discover with aficia.

Once more Bebe Rexha surprises us with ” I’m A Mess “, new extract of her album Expectations which will be released on 22 June. Up here, it is in the musical direction that Bebe Rexha we were surprised.

This is the case with “2 Souls On Fire”, and the color of trap in the company of the rapper Quavo before seduced with “Meant To Be” sauce country associated with Florida Georgia Line and win us over with a “Ferrari” melodic, powerful, on the background of the guitar calling to the origins of rock and blues. With his new single “I’m A Mess” it is on the side of the content this time that we find a Bebe Rexha that we weren’t expecting.

Bebe Rexha in the midst of a crisis

If musically the artist comes back to a register pop more classic, but still as bright and taking, she engages here with a personal confession, and opens fully. The title” I’m A Mess “to translate by ‘I’m a mess’, speaks for itself. And the rest of the text is equally revealing :” I’m a mess, I’m a loser/ I’m an enemy, I’m a user/ I’m a mess for your love, this is not new “.

Bebe Rexha seems to be so in the grip of a strong inner struggle and provides a perceptive comment on his own emotional situation while maintaining hope. Even if it means a little therapy : “ Everything will be alright/ Everything will be okay/ It’s going to be a good, good life/ so says my therapist “. In any case, even if the text is serious, Bebe Rexha delivers us a title melodic, very successful, attractive, and very catchy and the refrain, you may stay longer in the head. It is often in the most difficult moments that we give the best and “I’m A Mess” is a very beautiful illustration.

Check out “I’m A Mess” by Bebe Rexha :