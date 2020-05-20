Bebe Rexha gives us a taste of his first album with ” Ferrari “

Bebe Rexha has a duty to arise where we do not expect and still surprise us. New example, with its anthem, ” Ferrari “, to discover with aficia.

After we have gratified in 2017, two EP, All Your Fault Pt. 1 and All Your Fault Pt. 2the american singer Bebe Rexha is about to come, the 22 June nexthis first studio album Expectations. A production that the young star is already in the front with the coming of two titles” 2 Souls On Fire “and” Ferrari “.

If “2 Souls On Fire” is a new anthem pop-trap, in the company of the rapper Quavoit is mostly “Ferrari” we’re interested in for the occasion. In fact, if the beautiful is already ventured into various registers music during his young career, such as rap, RnB, dancehall or electro, it is his association with the duo of country music Florida Georgia Linefor” Meant To Be “that was particularly alluring. A new experimentation, particularly successful since the title rose to the second place on the Billboard Hot 100.

Future hit !

So why “Ferrari” ? Simply because this title offers us a new Bebe Rexha where do the expect not necessarily. Melodic, powerful, on the background of the guitar, calling it the origins of rock and blues, “Ferrari” is set to be the new anthem of the star, which should mark the spirits. Lament of loneliness resulting from a life lived at full speed, to make the most of his dream, but it can also sometimes take you away and isolate you, “Ferrari” can be crossed at full speed to revive immediately. A rhythmic music, bright and emotional, a voice line superb and the footprint of strength, a chorus of the catchy song will make you want to get behind the wheel of this car and wouldn’t let go.

Discover the “Ferrari” of Bebe Rexha :